Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Danone (BN)

1/30/2023 – Danone was given a new €48.00 ($51.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/27/2023 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/27/2023 – Danone was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/23/2023 – Danone was given a new €48.00 ($51.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2023 – Danone was given a new €41.00 ($44.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2023 – Danone was given a new €50.00 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2023 – Danone was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2023 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2023 – Danone was given a new €48.00 ($51.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/12/2023 – Danone was given a new €50.00 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/11/2023 – Danone was given a new €49.00 ($52.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/2/2023 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/26/2022 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/20/2022 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone Stock Performance

EPA BN traded down €0.27 ($0.29) on Monday, hitting €50.17 ($53.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €49.96 and a 200-day moving average of €50.39. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

