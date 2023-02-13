Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Resources Connection Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RGP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,515. The company has a market cap of $599.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74. Resources Connection has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $329,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $303,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading

