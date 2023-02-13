Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.75

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 438789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.