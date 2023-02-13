ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the January 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RETO remained flat at $0.43 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,510. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

