Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Update

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance

REVXF stock remained flat at $44.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.

Get Revenio Group Oyj alerts:

About Revenio Group Oyj

(Get Rating)

Read More

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics and devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; DRSplus, a device for detection of diabetic retinopathy; iCare MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the visual field; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images.

Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.