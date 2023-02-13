Reviewing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -0.51% -0.86% -0.28% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tripadvisor and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tripadvisor and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $902.00 million 3.75 -$148.00 million ($0.07) -343.71 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tripadvisor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tripadvisor and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 4 5 2 0 1.82 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tripadvisor currently has a consensus target price of $25.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than Clikia.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

