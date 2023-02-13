Reviewing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kanzhun has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -18.78% -32.58% -22.36% Kanzhun 11.79% 4.73% 3.74%

Risk & Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 0.24 -$2.75 million ($0.90) -1.78 Kanzhun $668.35 million 12.63 -$168.07 million $0.19 118.59

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kanzhun. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kanzhun beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services, Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services, Blockchain Technology, and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

