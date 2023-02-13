Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Revival Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 140,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,094. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.60.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segment: Canada, Australia, and the United States of America. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

