Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,873 shares of company stock worth $1,190,203 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

