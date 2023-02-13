Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

