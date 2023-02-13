Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 1,088 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $47,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $143.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $387.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

