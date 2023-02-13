Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 471 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $148.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

