RichQUACK.com Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $61.24 million and $2.28 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00422905 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,067.50 or 0.28014025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000166 BTC.

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,409,651.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

