Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGTIW. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTIW remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 15,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

