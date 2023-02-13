Robert W. Baird Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $30.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZEK. B. Riley boosted their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.28.

AZEK stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.64. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

