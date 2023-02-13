Robert W. Baird Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $42.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.
FLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.
Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $36.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59.
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
