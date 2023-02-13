Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 352 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.43 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $125.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.