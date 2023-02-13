Rock Creek Group LP Invests $505,000 in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 625.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko Trading Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $534.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

