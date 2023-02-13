Rock Creek Group LP Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Crocs by 419.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Crocs by 165.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 100.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $113.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $131.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,492 shares of company stock worth $6,509,786 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

