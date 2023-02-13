Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 1,115 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 264,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 144,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 360,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 238,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 361,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after buying an additional 244,577 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.