Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 143 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $367.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $353.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

