Rock Creek Group LP Trims Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,158 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.43% of Rimini Street worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 13.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 7.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 322,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $415.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $61,721.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,835 shares in the company, valued at $558,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $37,356.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $61,721.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,445 shares of company stock valued at $192,179 in the last three months. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

