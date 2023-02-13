Rock Creek Group LP Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $486.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

