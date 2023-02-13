Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to Sector Perform

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.86) to GBX 1,040 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.86) to GBX 1,050 ($12.62) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.63) to GBX 1,060 ($12.74) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PEGRY opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.