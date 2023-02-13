RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 143 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.82. 147,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.22. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

