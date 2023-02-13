RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 167.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. 25,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,772. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.