Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubius Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 352,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RUBY stock remained flat at $0.19 on Monday. 703,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.