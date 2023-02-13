Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 512,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.28. 235,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,537. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

