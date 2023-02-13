Salient Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sunoco by 31.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Stories

