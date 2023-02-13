Salient Capital Advisors LLC Takes $5.82 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 210,793 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,000. Sunrun comprises 0.3% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Salient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sunrun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 28.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 27.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 8.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Sunrun stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,782,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,143 shares of company stock worth $5,424,251. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

