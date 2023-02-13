SALT Market Cap Hits $5.62 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $23,419.53 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded up 98.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00043706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00217131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002966 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.08133233 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $19,120.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

