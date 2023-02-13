Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 552 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $499.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $221.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

