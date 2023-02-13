Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

BA stock opened at $212.89 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

