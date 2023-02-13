Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

IOT stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.99. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $165,786.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $165,786.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,148,596 shares of company stock valued at $14,645,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Samsara by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 8.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

