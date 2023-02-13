Santos FC Fan Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26.09 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00026473 BTC on popular exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $26.09 million and $16.11 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00422829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,065.09 or 0.28006530 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

