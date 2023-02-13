Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Raised to C$43.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday.

Saputo Stock Up 6.7 %

OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

