Saturna Capital CORP Buys 6,160 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 26,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Eaton by 19.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eaton by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.90 on Monday, reaching $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 333,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,998. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

