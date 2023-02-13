Saturna Capital CORP Sells 115 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $99,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.18.

EL traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.50. The stock had a trading volume of 231,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,059. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.87 and a 200 day moving average of $243.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

