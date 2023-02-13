Saturna Capital CORP Sells 772,550 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 772,550 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $48.38. 965,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,777. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.