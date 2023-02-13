Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in January

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 613,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $17.15 during trading hours on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBBTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 177.00 to 173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.14.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

