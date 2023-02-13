Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Increased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after acquiring an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,296,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,749,000 after purchasing an additional 174,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 370,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,048. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

