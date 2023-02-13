Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 40.0% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 264,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,842,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,278,000 after acquiring an additional 102,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 646,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

