Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) were down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Scientific Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a negative net margin of 51.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Industries, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates under the Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems segments. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets equipment for research in university, pharmacy, and industrial laboratories sold primarily through laboratory equipment distributors and online.

