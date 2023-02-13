Scotiabank Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$38.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.43.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUS traded up C$1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,726. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.63. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.21.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.