Scotiabank Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Target Price to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWYUF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CWYUF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with its strategically located properties in communities across the country. The firm is planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.

