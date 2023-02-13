Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the January 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 355,473 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 508.5% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 487,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 407,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 155,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,889 shares during the period.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCRM remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Monday. 306,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,210. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.