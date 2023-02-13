Seaview Investment Managers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

