Seaview Investment Managers LLC Decreases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $214.02.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 108,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,837 and have sold 560,244 shares valued at $24,009,993. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

