Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $91.15. 116,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,215. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

