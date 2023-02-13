Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC trimmed its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAC. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,426 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 34.0% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,902,000 after acquiring an additional 842,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100,890 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,226,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 622,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,755. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.